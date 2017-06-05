Ensuring New Mexicans have the resources to succeed
Credit is one of the most powerful devices of the financial system designed over time by modern societies. It gives people the freedom to spend money now - whether to cover a medical expense, an emergency repair, buy a home, or send their child to school - and pay it off later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC