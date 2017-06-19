Dust storm leads to fatal 25-car pileup near AZ, NM border
Several people were killed in a massive pileup near the border of Arizona and New Mexico on Monday, according to authorities, who attributed the crash to a dust storm. The New Mexico State Police Department said 25 vehicles -- including 18 commercial motor vehicles and seven passengers vehicles -- were involved in the crash, resulting in multiple fatalities, and injuries, ABC affiliate KVIA reported.
