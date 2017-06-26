Doctors testify in case over breast-f...

Doctors testify in case over breast-feeding while incarcerated

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Doctors testifying Monday on behalf of a state prison inmate fighting for the right to breast-feed her newborn baby during regular visiting hours said the mother should breast-feed her baby even if she has drugs in her system that are used to treat opiate addiction. The outcome of the case, which comes as the New Mexico Department of Corrections is in the process of developing a breast-feeding policy, could affect generations of incarcerated mothers and their babies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) 2 hr Ralph 7
News New Education chief seeks modern solutions 10 hr Rachel 4
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Jun 22 Donna Nelson 19
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... Jun 19 Ronald 33
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jun 15 Spider 8,899
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jun 8 Devil dawg 35
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,125 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC