Doctors testify in case over breast-feeding while incarcerated

Doctors testifying Monday on behalf of a state prison inmate fighting for the right to breast-feed her newborn baby during regular visiting hours said the mother should breast-feed her baby even if she has drugs in her system that are used to treat opiate addiction. The outcome of the case, which comes as the New Mexico Department of Corrections is in the process of developing a breast-feeding policy, could affect generations of incarcerated mothers and their babies.

