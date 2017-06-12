Data shows Highway 550 could be deadl...

Data shows Highway 550 could be deadliest in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the highway has continued to have a high fatality rate even after the state widened it to four lanes back in 2001. The highway doesn't have center medians, and the report says several of the deaths were caused by people veering into the opposite lane, including the latest deadly crash there that killed a family of four last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jun 8 Devil dawg 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 3 Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Jun 3 Anonymous 7
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 wtbacks 1
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May '17 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May '17 Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr '17 jim crow kushner 94
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,615 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC