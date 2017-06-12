Data shows Highway 550 could be deadliest in New Mexico
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the highway has continued to have a high fatality rate even after the state widened it to four lanes back in 2001. The highway doesn't have center medians, and the report says several of the deaths were caused by people veering into the opposite lane, including the latest deadly crash there that killed a family of four last month.
