DA facing reckless driving, ethics charges to be arraigned Monday

The New Mexico District Attorney facing charges after a bizarre traffic stop is expected to be arraigned in Silver City Monday. DA Francesca Estevez is charged with reckless driving and ethics violations related to this traffic stop last June.

