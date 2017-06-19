DA facing reckless driving, ethics charges to be arraigned Monday
The New Mexico District Attorney facing charges after a bizarre traffic stop is expected to be arraigned in Silver City Monday. DA Francesca Estevez is charged with reckless driving and ethics violations related to this traffic stop last June.
