CYFD consultants lose contracts as funding drops; agency to overhaul early ed support services
State contracts with several agencies that have provided teacher training and technical support for nearly 1,000 early childhood and home-based day care centers across New Mexico are set to end this week as the Children, Youth and Families Department moves forward with plans to overhaul those services in the new fiscal year. The decision is partly based on the loss of $2.5 million in federal funds.
