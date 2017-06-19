Councilor Maestas pitches gas tax to fund street, sidewalk repairs
Clea Lewis of Santa Fe said she's not in favor of an additional gas tax as she filled her truck's gas tank Tuesday at Murphy Express on Las Soleras Drive. Clyde Mueller/The New Mexican City employees Marcos Esquibel, left, and Gerald Ramone repair a pothole Tuesday on Santa Cruz Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|33
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC