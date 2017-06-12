Carlsbad's Trevor Rogers goes 13th overall to Miami in MLB Draft
New Mexico Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, Trevor Rogers went to this year's MLB Draft, and was picked 13th overall by the Miami Marlins. "It's a lot of hard work paying off and I just thank God for that and the opportunity he has given me.
