CAP diversion eyes authority expansion

CAP diversion eyes authority expansion

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

The group charged with developing a proposed diversion of water from the Gila River and tributaries has taken another step toward expanding its authority to undertake or support non-diversion alternatives, especially involving existing Freeport-McMoRan infrastructure. Since its formation, the New Mexico Unit of the Central Arizona Project Entity has claimed its goals lie beyond the diversion project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Sat Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Sat Anonymous 7
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 wtbacks 1
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May 12 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May 10 Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr '17 jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr '17 greg 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC