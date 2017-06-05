CAP diversion eyes authority expansion
The group charged with developing a proposed diversion of water from the Gila River and tributaries has taken another step toward expanding its authority to undertake or support non-diversion alternatives, especially involving existing Freeport-McMoRan infrastructure. Since its formation, the New Mexico Unit of the Central Arizona Project Entity has claimed its goals lie beyond the diversion project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC