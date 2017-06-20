Breezes, birds and Bigfoot: Kids explore Santa Fe's trails
From left, Gloria Ochoa, left, walks with her grandson, Devin, 1, his mother, Jasmine Ochoa, and an aunt, Janelly Ochoa, 11, along a Dale Ball Trail on Saturday during Take a Kid Hiking Day, a city event aimed at getting kids outdoors. Luis Sanchez Saturno/The New Mexican From left, Jasmine Ochoa and her sister Janelly Ochoa, 11, hike the Dale Ball Trail on Saturday during Take a Kid Hiking Day, a city event aimed at getting kids outdoors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|13 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|32
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC