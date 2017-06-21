Body found may be former Grapevine pastor who went missing in search of buried treasure
A body believed to be a former Grapevine youth pastor has been found in northern New Mexico after he disappeared searching for a famous buried treasure, police report. Paris Wallace, who served as youth pastor at Fellowship Church in Grapevine before moving to Colorado, was reported missing last week by his wife, police said.
