Bodies of Texas man, son missing on New Mexico hike found
Authorities say a Texas man and his son who were reported missing on a hike in the area of the Carlsbad Caverns National Park both have been found dead. New Mexico State Police say the search for 57-year-old of Robert Stuart Pluta and his 21-year-old son Robert Jr., both of Corpus Christi, began Monday after Pluta's wife contacted officers, saying she was unable to contact her husband or son for days and that she learned they hadn't yet checked out of their hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|33
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC