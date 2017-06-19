Bodies of Texas man, son missing on N...

Bodies of Texas man, son missing on New Mexico hike found

Authorities say a Texas man and his son who were reported missing on a hike in the area of the Carlsbad Caverns National Park both have been found dead. New Mexico State Police say the search for 57-year-old of Robert Stuart Pluta and his 21-year-old son Robert Jr., both of Corpus Christi, began Monday after Pluta's wife contacted officers, saying she was unable to contact her husband or son for days and that she learned they hadn't yet checked out of their hotel.



