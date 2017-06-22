Bill Richardson: America's hostage negotiation strategy is broken
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Otto Warmbier's more than year-long and ultimately fatal detention shows we need a more comprehensive strategy to successfully bring hostages home. Otto Warmbier's more than year-long and ultimately fatal detention shows we need a more comprehensive strategy to successfully bring hostages home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|33
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC