Big Brothers Big Sisters program prom...

Big Brothers Big Sisters program prompts 98 percent graduation rates

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KOB-TV

As school districts across New Mexico work to increase graduation rates, a local branch of a national nonprofit says one of its programs could fill a void. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico says Mentor2.0, a program that matches up high school students with a professional as a mentor, saw a 98 percent graduation rate among its participants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) 6 hr Donna Nelson 19
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... Jun 19 Ronald 33
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jun 15 Spider 8,899
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jun 8 Devil dawg 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 3 Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Jun 3 Anonymous 7
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC