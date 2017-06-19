Big Brothers Big Sisters program prompts 98 percent graduation rates
As school districts across New Mexico work to increase graduation rates, a local branch of a national nonprofit says one of its programs could fill a void. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico says Mentor2.0, a program that matches up high school students with a professional as a mentor, saw a 98 percent graduation rate among its participants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|33
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC