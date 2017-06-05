Barrier-less U.S. 550 the deadliest r...

Barrier-less U.S. 550 the deadliest roadway in the state

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. A report by the Santa Fe New Mexican shows that design flaws are potentially to blame for U.S. 550 being the deadliest stretch of highway in the state. There are no barriers separating the northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway in New Mexico, according to the New Mexican.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jun 8 Devil dawg 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 3 Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Jun 3 Anonymous 7
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 wtbacks 1
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May 12 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May '17 Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr '17 jim crow kushner 94
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC