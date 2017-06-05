Baby-boomer blues: "Quality of Life"

Baby-boomer blues: "Quality of Life"

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

After the death of their daughter, Dinah and Bill venture from Cleveland to Northern California to visit Dinah's hippie cousin Jeanette and her husband, Neil, in the yurt they are living in after a fire burned down their house. Dinah and Bill are strait-laced and religious, whereas Jeanette and Neil are free spirits who have given up on conventional medicine to fight Neil's fast-growing cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Thu Devil dawg 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 3 Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Jun 3 Anonymous 7
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 wtbacks 1
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May 12 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May '17 Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr '17 jim crow kushner 94
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC