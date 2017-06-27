Audit: $3M in the Lottery Tuition Fund recordeda

Audit: $3M in the Lottery Tuition Fun...

6 hrs ago Read more: Silver City Sun-News

Audit: $3M in the Lottery Tuition Fund recorded in wrong year Overall, the audit of the New Mexico Higher Education Department contained 18 findings. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/27/audit-3-m-lottery-tuition-fund-recorded-wrong-year/432572001/ SANTA FE - A newly released audit has found that the New Mexico Higher Education Department lacks adequate controls to oversee financial reporting and erroneously is recording investments.

Chicago, IL

