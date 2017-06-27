Audit: $3M in the Lottery Tuition Fund recordeda
Audit: $3M in the Lottery Tuition Fund recorded in wrong year Overall, the audit of the New Mexico Higher Education Department contained 18 findings. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/27/audit-3-m-lottery-tuition-fund-recorded-wrong-year/432572001/ SANTA FE - A newly released audit has found that the New Mexico Higher Education Department lacks adequate controls to oversee financial reporting and erroneously is recording investments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|spydie
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|Ralph
|7
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|21 hr
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|33
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC