About the New Mexico treasure hunt police want to end after 2 deaths
New Mexico police are asking a millionaire antiquities dealer to end the hunt for his hidden treasure filled with gold and jewels after two adventure seekers have died searching for it. Following the recent death of Colorado pastor Paris Wallace, who investigators believe was in search of the treasure, the AP reported that New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas has asked antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn to end the hunt for the treasure he claims is hidden in the Rocky Mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|33
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Jun 8
|Devil dawg
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 3
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC