About the New Mexico treasure hunt police want to end after 2 deaths

New Mexico police are asking a millionaire antiquities dealer to end the hunt for his hidden treasure filled with gold and jewels after two adventure seekers have died searching for it. Following the recent death of Colorado pastor Paris Wallace, who investigators believe was in search of the treasure, the AP reported that New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas has asked antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn to end the hunt for the treasure he claims is hidden in the Rocky Mountains.

