7 Must-Visit Spots in Santa Fe to Eat Green Chile

New Mexican green chile peppers are special, with a strong vegetal taste that approaches artichoke territory: the combination of this unique quality and their heat makes green chile dishes deep, complex, and captivating. In 2014, Eater's Aaron Kagan and photographer Brandon Soder toasted the arrival of green chile season with a definitive guide to Santa Fe green chile - encompassing the chile's many forms .

