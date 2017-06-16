5 dead after shooting rampage in northern New Mexico

Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/06/16/damian-herrera-5-dead-after-deadly-rampage-northern-new-mexico/403244001/ Authorities in northern New Mexico say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in a deadly rampage that left five people dead, including the suspect's mother, stepfather and 20-year-old brother. The New Mexico State Police said Damian Herrera was arrested after his three family members were killed Thursday at a home in La Madera in Rio Arriba County in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

