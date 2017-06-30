1 year later, Utah man stuck in Venez...

1 year later, Utah man stuck in Venezuela jail amid unrest

The parents of a Utah man imprisoned in Venezuela a year ago as of Friday fear their son will die in a Caracas jail amid growing volatility in the South American country. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been brought in by Joshua Holt's family to try to pry open negotiations with government of Nicolas Maduro over a humanitarian release.

