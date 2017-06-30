1 year later, Utah man stuck in Venezuela jail amid unrest
The parents of a Utah man imprisoned in Venezuela a year ago as of Friday fear their son will die in a Caracas jail amid growing volatility in the South American country. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been brought in by Joshua Holt's family to try to pry open negotiations with government of Nicolas Maduro over a humanitarian release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 27
|Ralph
|7
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|32
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC