Western holds induction ceremony of new chapter of honor society

A new chapter of the nation's largest leadership honor society was initiated at Western New Mexico University with an induction ceremony of more than 70 students on Saturday, May 6. Western holds induction ceremony of new chapter of honor society SILVER CITY - A new chapter of the nation's largest leadership honor society was initiated at Western New Mexico University with an induction ceremony of more than 70 students on Saturday, May 6. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2q3SZTC Pictured from left to are new NSLS executive board members Diego Sanchez, Tien Nguyen, Destiny Pinon, Nikki Vasquez and Dayana Baez.

