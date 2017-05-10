Tornado touches down n...Thomas Garcia
Another round of severe weather will move into Eastern New Mexico later today like the storm that produced a brief tornado yesterday 16 miles south of Tucumcari. Another round of severe weather will move into Eastern New Mexico later today with the potential for damaging winds, hail up to 2 inches and the possibility of an isolated tornado, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
