The past 100 years, May 20, 2017

May 20, 1992: WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Bill Richardson, D-N.M., has written legislation that would prohibit New Mexico from permitting the construction or operation of the proposed Ojo power line extension in Jemez Mountains.
