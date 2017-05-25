The past 100 years, May 12, 2017

May 12, 1917: Editor New Mexican : Dear Sir - Now that you are putting so much in the paper about children making gardens, will you please put an item in that the neighbors should not let their chickens come into the garden and scratch the seeds out, for one of our neighbors says I must keep the chickens out if I don't want them to scratch in my garden. yours truly, Joan Woolworth.

