Teacher in cage locking flap running for Santa Fe mayor

4 hrs ago

A former New Mexico high school teacher, once accused of putting a student in a cage, is running for mayor of Santa Fe. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports former math and automotive mechanics teacher Abigail Fox said Friday she is jumping into the race as a political outsider and education advocate.

Chicago, IL

