Tax and Revenue Department served with search warrant

56 min ago

As part of an active grand jury investigation, federal agents executed a search warrant at the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue. Benjamin Cloutier, a spokesperson for the Taxation and Revenue Department, said the search warrant had to do with a "classified employee" who has been with the department for 11 years.

