Susanna Martinez

In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks during a bill signing ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M. The New Mexico Supreme Court has rejected a request to overturn Martinez's budget vetoes and restore funding to the Legislature and state universities. The court said, Thursday, May 11, 2017, that it is too soon to consider any possible constitutional violations related to the governor's vetoes at the request of the Legislature.
New Mexico Discussions
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr '17
|You know
|5
