Staff workers already being laid off at Santa Fe University of Art and Design
More jobs could be on the line at Santa Fe University of Art and Design before it closes next year according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. The university has already laid off 15 staff workers and it expects to notify department chairs and faculty of further cuts within the next few weeks.
