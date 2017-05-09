Staff workers already being laid off ...

Staff workers already being laid off at Santa Fe University of Art and Design

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

More jobs could be on the line at Santa Fe University of Art and Design before it closes next year according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. The university has already laid off 15 staff workers and it expects to notify department chairs and faculty of further cuts within the next few weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 7 hr Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr 22 jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
News 'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr 19 Joe 19
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr 17 rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar '17 Badlandsbeauty 6
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,207 • Total comments across all topics: 280,919,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC