Special Olympians participate in torch run
Special Olympians participate in torch run ALAMOGThe Otero County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2pYdGjA New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Special Olympics runner Thristan Tucker and U.S. Border Patrol Agent in Charge in Alamogordo Din W. Blanchard Jr. lead their fellow Olympians and officers around the school's track while carrying the torch Thursday. ALAMOGORDO - The Otero County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol, Tularosa Police Department, Alamogordo Police Department and New Mexico State Police brought the Special Olympics torch to the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Thursday.
