Special Olympians participate in torch run

ALAMOGORDO - The Otero County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol, Tularosa Police Department, Alamogordo Police Department and New Mexico State Police brought the Special Olympics torch to the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Thursday.

