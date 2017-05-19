Santa Fe police department seeks $27K for Segways
The Santa Fe Police Department hopes to buy two three-wheeled electric-powered Segways to help improve it seasonal patrols of the plaza according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. Police proposed the idea earlier this week to the city's Public Safety Committee saying they would help patrol the area and help build community relationships.
