Recycling program available for Bayard businesses

After several months of discussion, the Bayard City Council voted at their meeting on Monday to increase fees at the branch of the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division in city hall to better cover the cost of the service provided there. The council also approved an agreement with the town of Silver City for management of a commercial recycling program.

