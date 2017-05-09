Recycling program available for Bayard businesses
After several months of discussion, the Bayard City Council voted at their meeting on Monday to increase fees at the branch of the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division in city hall to better cover the cost of the service provided there. The council also approved an agreement with the town of Silver City for management of a commercial recycling program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Spider
|8,896
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar '17
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC