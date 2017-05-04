Provoking Evolution: Finding our plac...

Provoking Evolution: Finding our place in the struggle

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bangor Daily News

Conservationist and author Brooke Williams presents his new book, Open Midnight: Where Ancestors and Wilderness Meet, and its inspiring stories of how wilderness can remind us of our humanity. "Open Midnight documents my exploration of the idea that by spending time in the wilds we're driven to contribute to the greater good of our species," Williams says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 2 hr Spider 8,896
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr 22 jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
News 'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr 19 Joe 19
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr 17 rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar '17 Badlandsbeauty 6
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC