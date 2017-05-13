Post-lawsuit, divided legislators look forward
The New Mexico Supreme Court, on Thursday, denied a lawsuit against Gov. Susana Martinez that the New Mexico state Legislature's leadership filed on April 24 over the governor's veto of the full budgets for both the Legislature and all state universities. The court wrote that the matter was not "ripe" for consideration given the upcoming special session, during which the governor has called for the Legislature to develop a budget that she likes more and that funds the two agencies.
