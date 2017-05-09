PNM to host power planning presentation The presentation will take place Wednesday at San Juan College Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/money/industries/coal/2017/05/09/pnm-host-power-planning-presentation/101478640/ FARMINGTON - The Public Service Company of New Mexico is hosting a power supply planning presentation from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, 4601 College Blvd. PNM is proposing a future energy resource portfolio that would eliminate the company's use of coal-fired generation by the end of 2031. The proposal is explained in an integrated resource plan.

