PNM to host power planning presentation

PNM to host power planning presentation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Farmington Daily Times

PNM to host power planning presentation The presentation will take place Wednesday at San Juan College Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/money/industries/coal/2017/05/09/pnm-host-power-planning-presentation/101478640/ FARMINGTON - The Public Service Company of New Mexico is hosting a power supply planning presentation from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the San Juan College Henderson Fine Arts Center, 4601 College Blvd. PNM is proposing a future energy resource portfolio that would eliminate the company's use of coal-fired generation by the end of 2031. The proposal is explained in an integrated resource plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 23 hr Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr 22 jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
News 'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr 19 Joe 19
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr 17 rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar '17 Badlandsbeauty 6
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC