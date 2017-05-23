PNM sends new rate proposal

PNM sends new rate proposal

3 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the proposal had been sent to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Tuesday. The previous proposal had been rejected by the commission because it wouldn't have affected all customers equally and would have overburdened regulators.

Chicago, IL

