Physicist joins race for open Congress seat in New Mexico
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports physicist Dennis Dinge announced he is running for the state's First Congressional District. The district covers the Albuquerque and east mountains area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Spider
|8,896
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar '17
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC