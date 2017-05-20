OpinionSummer learning cuts harm studentsSummer learning cuts harm...

OpinionSummer learning cuts harm stud...

Cuts to summer learning will worsen achievement gap This year, PED is allowing just 14,905 kids to enroll, even though K-3 Plus is in high demand Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qGAAfR Recently - and very quietly - the state Public Education Department appears to have cut $3 million or more from a popular summer learning program for young children ages 5 to 8 set to begin next month. As a result, 6,100 fewer children across New Mexico will receive classroom instruction that is proven to narrow the achievement gap between low-income students and their peers, increase skills, and improve student test scores.

