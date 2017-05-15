The United States Marshals Service for the District of New Mexico will be conducting Operation "Alpha and Omega," within New Mexico from May 15, 2017 - December 31, 2017. Operation looking for New Mexico's Most Wanted fugitives ALBUQUERQUE - The United States Marshals Service for the District of New Mexico will be conducting Operation "Alpha and Omega," within New Mexico from May 15, 2017 - December 31, 2017.

