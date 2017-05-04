once banned twice shy commented on Phil_0's blog post Morning Fix: Breaking Bleah
The ex-scientist arrested for making meth was doing so in Las Cruces, according to the article .. As that is around 200 miles south of here, that's almost "in Albuquerque", just at a lower elevation.
