Nonprofit group pushes for open primary elections The president of New Mexico Open Primaries, Bob Perls, discussed the different types of primary elections Friday night. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/05/07/nonprofit-group-pushes-open-primary-elections/101357198/ Bob Parks, president and founder of New Mexico Open Primaries, describes his organization's goals during a meeting on Friday at the Step Back Inn in Aztec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.