NM governor may support increase in food, medicine taxes
State lawmakers will be back in the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday to balance New Mexico's budget and restore funding for higher education. Gov. Susana Martinez is pushing tax reform that includes new taxes on food and medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr '17
|You know
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC