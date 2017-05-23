NM governor may support increase in f...

NM governor may support increase in food, medicine taxes

Tuesday

State lawmakers will be back in the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday to balance New Mexico's budget and restore funding for higher education. Gov. Susana Martinez is pushing tax reform that includes new taxes on food and medicine.

Chicago, IL

