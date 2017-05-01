New Mexico's Real Id rules have force...

New Mexico's Real Id rules have forced court caseloads 'to go off the charts'

Passport, please: New Mexico air travelers won't be able to board planes using just a state driver's license after the federal government denied further postponement with REAL ID Act compliance. For decades, New Mexico residents didn't give much thought to the name on their government-issued IDs.

