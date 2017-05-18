New Mexico pueblo attempts to save language from extinction

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, MAY 20-21 - In this May 11, 2017 photo, linguist Willem de Reuse uses a phonetic alphabet to record Acoma words at the Acoma Learning Center in Acoma in Acoma, N.M. With fewer than 100 speakers remaining, the Acoma Keres language is on the verge of extinction.

