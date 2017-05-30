New Mexico mom accused of DUI stopped by Good Samaritan
Deputies say Sarah Kesterson had four young children in the car when they arrested her on suspicion of driving drunk. A criminal complaint shows she performed field sobriety tests so poorly that they had to be stopped, according to NBC station KOB-TV .
