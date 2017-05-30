New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Power/Energy...
Please don't allow yourself to get shortchanged when it comes to mesothelioma financial compensation because you did not hire one of the nation's most qualified mesothelioma attorneys" NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a power or energy worker in New Mexico who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are talking directly to some of the nation's most skilled, experienced and capable mesothelioma attorneys. We are specifically talking about a power plant worker, an oil refinery worker, a public utility worker, an electrician, millwright or a plumber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|rob jackson
|18
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC