New Mexico marijuana enrollment climbs above 40,000 patients

About 8,000 New Mexico residents have obtained a medical marijuana license since Jan. 1, which brings the statewide total to more than 40,000 patients, the Albuquerque Journal reported . The amount of patients has increased by 84 percent since March 2016.

