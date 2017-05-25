New Mexico lawmakers move to restore ...

New Mexico lawmakers move to restore vetoed funding

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez talks during a bill signing ceremony in Albuquerque, N.M. A proposal to overhaul New Mexico's tax on sales and business services will not come to a vote during a special legislative session, Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf announced Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Martinez has been a vocal advocate for the tax reforms that would do away with a variety of tax breaks to bring in sales tax revenue from more sources - at a lower overall tax rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May 12 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May 10 Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr '17 jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr '17 greg 1
News 'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr '17 Joe 19
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr '17 rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr '17 You know 5
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC