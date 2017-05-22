New Mexico lawmaker says governor's a...

New Mexico lawmaker says governor's appointments can wait

Read more: KOB-TV

The president of the New Mexico Senate says there will be no confirmation hearings for appointments by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez during a special legislative session that begins Wednesday. Senate President Mary Kay Papen said Monday that the Democratic-led Legislature will be focused on restoring vetoed funding for higher education institutions and will not vet executive appointments.

Chicago, IL

