New Mexico lawmaker says governor's appointments can wait
The president of the New Mexico Senate says there will be no confirmation hearings for appointments by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez during a special legislative session that begins Wednesday. Senate President Mary Kay Papen said Monday that the Democratic-led Legislature will be focused on restoring vetoed funding for higher education institutions and will not vet executive appointments.
