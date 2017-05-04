New Mexico governor touts plan for higher education funding
Gov. Susana Martinez says she has a plan that will fund New Mexico's colleges and universities while providing more money for scholarships and the University of New Mexico's cancer center. The Republican governor on Thursday reiterated the highlights of her plan without offering details other than to say it would involve tax reform and that tax hikes were off the table.
